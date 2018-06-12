Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The litter enforcement firm has had a temporary contract with the council for the last two years

Controversial litter enforcement firm Kingdom will lose its contract with Flintshire County Council over "overbearing behaviour".

The company has issued more than 7,600 fixed penalty notices in the last two years under a temporary contract, generating £20,000 a month.

But its methods have led the council to cut ties with the firm.

Kingdom representatives said it acts swiftly whenever complaints are made against its officers.

Councillor Hadyn Bateman condemned the treatment of an elderly woman, who he claimed was fined by Kingdom for accidentally dropping a small piece of paper from her handbag.

"She was told she had committed an offence," he said.

"She had previously never committed an offence in her life and the officers were abrupt and unforgiving."

Councillors were also unhappy that 7,017 of notices issued were for discarded cigarettes, compared to 111 for dog fouling.

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The firm says that dog fouling is difficult to monitor

Councillors also heard that Kingdom has a shortfall in the number of enforcement officers it employs in Flintshire, with only two of the four roles its contracted to provide fulfilled.

Kingdom's North Wales regional manager Mark Mountford was present at Tuesday's meeting to defend the company's record.

"We don't want to just fine people for dropping cigarettes, but if we see an offence we have to act on it," he said.

"Dog fouling is a big problem, but it is hard to catch people."

The majority of councillors backed a recommendation not to renew the contract with Kingdom and to bring the service in house.