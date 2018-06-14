The number of beds at a hospital has been cut for a second time amid safety concerns.

Inpatient care at Denbigh Infirmary will now be provided on the ground floor only.

The number of beds was cut from 40 to 30 in December after safety tests prompted by the Grenfell disaster. But, following a further evaluation, seven more beds have been removed.

Bosses said part of the building's wooden structure prompted the review.

Local councillor Rhys Thomas has called for assurances regarding the site's future.

But Betsi Cadwaladr health board said that it will soon begin a capital investment programme for remedial work to the ground floor ward and the wider site.

"We have no plans to reduce the services provided at Denbigh Infirmary and the hospital remains an important part of our service provision to the local population," said a spokesman.

"There will be no job losses as a consequence of the suspension of the beds."