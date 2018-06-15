North East Wales

Coleg Cambria plans £20m upgrade at Yale campus, Wrexham

  • 15 June 2018
Artist impression of the planned building Image copyright Janice Bellis
Image caption New facilities in a three-storey complex include IT suites, a sports unit and a conference hall

Plans for a £20m expansion to Coleg Cambria's Wrexham campus have been drawn up.

New facilities in a three-storey complex include IT suites and digital technology, a sports unit and a conference hall.

Bosses are hoping Wrexham council approve the plans later this summer.

The college is putting up £10m and hopes to secure the rest by submitting a business case to the Welsh Government.

If agreed, work could start next year on the Yale campus with the building open by 2020.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites