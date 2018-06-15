Coleg Cambria plans £20m upgrade at Yale campus, Wrexham
Plans for a £20m expansion to Coleg Cambria's Wrexham campus have been drawn up.
New facilities in a three-storey complex include IT suites and digital technology, a sports unit and a conference hall.
Bosses are hoping Wrexham council approve the plans later this summer.
The college is putting up £10m and hopes to secure the rest by submitting a business case to the Welsh Government.
If agreed, work could start next year on the Yale campus with the building open by 2020.