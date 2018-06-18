Image copyright George Clerk Image caption Residents in Denbighshire could wait a month between general waste collections

Denbighshire could become the second county in Wales to begin monthly bin collections under new plans.

The county council's proposals also include more frequent recycling collections and bigger waste bins.

It said it had had to consider the move as it spends £500,000 annually dealing with recyclable material mistakenly treated as general waste by residents.

It would otherwise struggle to meet targets of 70% recycled waste by 2025, cabinet member Brian Jones said.

The council will now consult on the plans, which would see Denbighshire join Conwy in moving to the monthly collection.

The changes would include the introduction of 240 litre general waste bins rather than the current 140 litre ones, weekly collections of recyclables and food waste, and fortnightly collection of clothes and small electrical items.

The council said that annually more than 5,000 tonnes of recyclable material was being treated by residents as general waste.

Cllr Jones said: "Denbighshire residents have always been very good at recycling, and we achieved the Welsh Government target to recycle 64% of household waste two years early.

"However, we need to reach the next target of 70% by 2025, and there is discussion taking place about higher targets of possibly 80% in future."