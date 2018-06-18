A complaint against the leader of Flintshire council is being assessed by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales to establish whether he broke the local authority's code of conduct.

The nature of the complaint against Aaron Shotton has not been revealed.

Mr Shotton, councillor for Connah's Quay Central ward, has been leader of the council since 2012.

The ombudsman said the complaint will be assessed before a decision is made on whether an inquiry should be held.

Mr Shotton has been asked for comment along with Welsh Labour.

Flintshire council said it would not be appropriate to comment.