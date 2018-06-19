North East Wales

Driver dies in hospital 10 days after Glasfryn crash

  • 19 June 2018
A stretch of the A5 at Glasfryn Image copyright Google
Image caption The fatal crash happened on the A5 at Glasfryn

A man has died in hospital 10 days after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

He was driving a VW campervan along the A5 on 6 June when it collided with a Ford Mondeo at Glasfryn, near Corwen in Denbighshire.

Both he and a passenger were taken to hospital, where the driver died on Saturday.

The Mondeo driver was seriously injured and was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent, where he remains.

The passenger of the VW campervan has been discharged from hospital.

Sgt Emlyn Hughes, from North Wales Police, said: "Sadly this is now being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision and our thoughts remain with the man's family at this sad time."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites