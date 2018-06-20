Image copyright Reuters

Frozen food giant Iceland is creating 240 jobs at its depot in Flintshire.

The supermarket, which created 100 jobs last year at the Deeside site working in chilled foods, will use the new roles for frozen food distribution.

Iceland is one of the largest companies in Wales and hopes the depot will become a regional distribution centre for 100 stores handling all food types.

Last week it announced it will become the first in Wales to give cash tokens to shoppers who return plastic bottles.