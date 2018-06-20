Image copyright Geograph/Eirian Evans Image caption Llanrhaeadr yng Nghinmeirch is a rural area surrounded by fields

A luxury holiday park can be built in Denbighshire despite "significant opposition" from local people.

The proposals for a 39-bed hotel and 89 holiday lodges were given the go ahead from local authority planners.

They will be built on the site of the derelict Bryn Morfydd Hotel and Lodge Park in Llanrhaeadr yng Nghinmerch.

A report presented said concerns included the "excessive" size and "detrimental effect" on the area.

The area around the former hotel had become overgrown and subject to vandalism since it shut in 2009.

Plans, put forward by the owners of the Silver Bay Luxury Holiday Villages on Anglesey, will see the site cleared to make way for the new development.

It will be undertaken in eight phases, with each one taking about a year.

Work could start on it by the end of the year and the whole project is expected to be completed in 2025.