Image copyright Skye Marquees Image caption The lorry carrying the marquee and dance floor was stolen in the early hours of Wednesday

Police are hunting raiders who have stolen a lorry containing a wedding marquee and dance floor.

The criminals broke into premises at Cilcain in Flintshire at about 00:30 BST on Wednesday to steal the Nissan Cabstar truck.

North Wales Police said the owner of Skye Marquees was "desperate" for the return of his wedding equipment.

"He doesn't want to let any brides and grooms down on their special day," the force added.

Police said along with the marquee, the lorry held the 3 sq m wooden dance floor, a heater and power tools.