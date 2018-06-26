Volunteers have saved 1,437 frogs and toads by helping them cross a busy road in Denbighshire.

Every year, hundreds of the amphibians die crossing the A525 at Llandegla as they travel to their ancestral breeding ground.

But, over three weeks in April, members of North East Wales Wildlife walked along the road and carried them across at peak traffic times.

Despite the charity's best efforts, 707 frogs and toads were killed.