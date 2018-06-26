More than 1,400 frogs and toads saved on Denbighshire road
- 26 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Volunteers have saved 1,437 frogs and toads by helping them cross a busy road in Denbighshire.
Every year, hundreds of the amphibians die crossing the A525 at Llandegla as they travel to their ancestral breeding ground.
But, over three weeks in April, members of North East Wales Wildlife walked along the road and carried them across at peak traffic times.
Despite the charity's best efforts, 707 frogs and toads were killed.