UK heatwave: Road closed for weekend after melting
- 28 June 2018
A road in Conwy county will remain closed until the weekend after it melted in the recent heatwave.
The A543 is closed in both directions between the A5 at Pentrefoelas and the B4501 at Bylchau, Denbighshire, because of the poor condition of the road.
Conwy council has assessed the road and said it is likely it will remain closed until the weekend.
Temperatures in Wales have reached as high as 32C (89.6F) in the past week.