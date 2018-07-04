Image caption Mark Field said he thought the nomination was a scam

An "inspirational" nurse who uses boxing to help people overcome mental health problems has won an award.

Mark Field, from Connah's Quay, Flintshire, gave up a career in the sport because of health problems and trained as a psychiatric nurse.

For more than 20 years he has combined his gym skills and mental health training to help young people.

Mr Field received the Royal College of Nursing (RCNi) special recognition award at Park Plaza in London.

He was chosen from more than 700 entries for his work at Buckley Amateur Boxing Club to give young people a secure environment to manage their mental health issues.

'Above and beyond'

Mr Field and his team encourage young people with ADHD, bipolar and depression to use the sport to overcome issues such as low confidence and self-esteem.

Rachel Armitage, managing director at RCNi, described him as "a magnificent example of a nurse who has gone above and beyond in his specialism" and said she hopes he inspires others to consider a career in nursing.

Image caption Buckley Amateur Boxing Club helps young people with mental health problems

While he has been at the club, Mr Field said many of the more than 200 members had found boxing helped them cope with a range of emotional and psychological issues.

He was diagnosed with depression and bipolar himself when he was forced to quit boxing 23 years ago when a cyst was discovered on his brain.

Mr Field went back to university, trained as a psychiatric nurse and now works in adult mental health in Chester.

When he received the award nomination, he said: "I thought it was a scam."

Speaking in May, 17-year-old James Rees, who joined the boxing club when he was eight and had suffered from low self-esteem, said: "He's just an inspiration."