A £6m flood defence built to protect a city which was badly hit by flooding six years ago has been officially opened.

The River Elwy burst its banks on 27 November 2012, affecting 320 properties in St Asaph, Denbighshire, and claiming one life.

Margaret Hughes, 91, was found dead in her bungalow after believing she would be safe there.

Water levels rose by up to 7ft (2.1m) in the space of about 30 minutes.

Following the flooding, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) commissioned an extensive study to fully investigate the flood risk and designed a scheme to reduce future risk.

The new defence will protect 293 homes and 121 businesses including schools, retirement homes, sheltered accommodation, a library, a doctor's surgery and a fire station.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption St Asaph was devastated by floods in 2012

The project also includes bird and bat boxes as well as new trees and hedges to replace those removed while construction work took place.

Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn officially opened the defence.

"We all remember the serious flooding here in 2012, so this is an important scheme for St Asaph," she said.

Image copyright FAMILY PHOTO Image caption Margaret Hughes was found drowned at home, a pre-inquest hearing was told

"Those events remind us of the real threat we face from flooding, which is likely to increase as our climate changes."

Tim Jones, NRW's executive director of operations for north Wales, said: "While we can't always prevent flooding from happening, we have built a robust scheme for St Asaph that will significantly reduce the risk and provide effective, long-term peace of mind for people in the city.

"And the scheme's environmental improvements and new recreation opportunities are a boost to everyone's day-to-day life in the city as well."