Image caption One woman died in hospital after five-hour wait in ambulance outside Wrexham Maelor

Patients' lives are being placed at risk by continued delays in admitting people to hospital in north Wales, a coroner's report has said.

It follows the death of Ester Wood, 46, who spent five hours in an ambulance before being admitted to Wrexham Maelor Hospital in April 2017.

David Pojur said "problems continue" despite several inquests highlighting similar concerns.

The local health board and ambulance service have been asked to comment.

Mr Pojur's Regulation 28 report has been published in a bid to prevent future deaths and requires action from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The report by the assistant coroner for North Wales (East and Central) highlights Ms Wood's case, saying she was taken by ambulance from her home, waiting from 20:05 BST until 01:00 in an ambulance, where her condition was stable.

Image caption The report also highlighted delays outside Glan Clwyd Hospital

Mr Pojur said: "On admission and subsequent examination she was in a very poor clinical condition.

"Despite best efforts several organs were failing and she did not respond to medical interventions."

Last month, her inquest found she died from bronchopneumonia and liver failure, among other factors.

Both the head board and the ambulance service have until 1 August to respond to Mr Pojur's report to outline what action they have taken.

Mr Pojur also highlighted the death of Lily Baxandall, 95, in 2014 after a long wait in an ambulance at Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire.