Householders in Wrexham have been told their bins might not be emptied this week after refuse lorries were taken off the road.

The council has warned residents collections could be disrupted as several vehicles are out of service.

It advised people to put out their refuse as usual, as staff will try to return for any missed bins.

But, the council said it could not guarantee the day the rubbish will be collected.

A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, due to a number of refuse vehicles being out of service, there may be a disruption to the normal waste collection schedules."

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

The council has not confirmed why the lorries are out of service or when normal collections will resume.