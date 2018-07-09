Prison officers have gathered outside the HMP Berwyn in Wrexham following claims of a "series of assaults" on staff at the UK's biggest prison.

Alleged incidents have included staff being pushed down stairs and spat on.

The Prison Officers' Association (POA) has also claimed the inmates have not faced any punishment and a confidence vote went against senior managers at the category C prison last week.

The Ministry of Justice has been asked to comment.

Up to 50 prison staff gathered at the gate of Berwyn to be addressed by POA national chairman, Mark Fairhurst.

He told them: "You've got the right to withdraw to a safe place. You need to work within sight and sound of each other. Start standing up for yourself, colleagues."

He told BBC Wales: "This is a health and safety issue. This is an unsafe jail and they're [staff] fearful of working there."