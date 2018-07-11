Image copyright Chris Boardman Image caption Chris Boardman tweeted a picture and tribute to his mother Carol after her death

A driver who ran over and killed the mother of Olympic medallist Chris Boardman previously filmed videos while at the wheel, a court has heard.

Carol Boardman, 75, died after falling from her bicycle in Deeside, Flintshire, in July 2016.

Liam Rosney, 32, denies causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving.

Mold Crown Court was shown three videos on his phone, one which was taken while his son slept in the passenger seat.

The other two clips appeared to show the steering wheel and dashboard of Mr Rosney's Mitsubishi pick up truck, and the road ahead.

Prosecution counsel John Philpotts read a transcript of a police interview with Mr Rosney from November 2016.

Image caption Liam and Victoria Rosney deny attempting to pervert the course of justice

Mr Rosney told officers he had been on the phone to his wife before the crash, but that the phone was on its hands-free setting, and that he ended the call about 30 seconds before reaching the mini roundabout where he ran over Mrs Boardman.

He added that he had felt his car go over something.

"I remember actually saying to myself 'oh my God', I remember myself saying 'what is that'," he said.

He said that he had not seen Mrs Boardman, who had fallen from her bike before the crash.

He also told officers that he had not intentionally deleted records of three calls made between him and his wife, Victoria Rosney, 32.

In her police interview, Mrs Rosney also denied deleting records of the calls between them from her phone.

Image copyright PA Image caption Chris Boardman won gold medal in the men's individual pursuit at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

She said calls from July 2016 and earlier did not appear on her phone log because records could automatically disappear when phone storage became full.

The court heard that screenshots of her call log, which were taken the day after the collision, had been emailed to officers after the interview.

She and her husband also deny attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The trial continues.