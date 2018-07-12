Man dies after Wrexham house fire rescue
- 12 July 2018
A man has died after being rescued from a house fire.
Firefighters pulled the man from the property in Garner Road, Wrexham, at about 14:20 BST on Wednesday.
Investigations into the cause of the blaze, which was tackled by two local crews, are continuing.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one man was removed from the property and died later in hospital. His death has been referred to the coroner.