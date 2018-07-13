Image caption Arla said it will review what alternative products could be produced at Llandyrnog Creamery

Bosses have pledged to find alternative uses for a Denbighshire creamery which is set to close later this year with nearly 100 redundancies.

Senior managers at dairy group Arla, which owns Llandyrnog Creamery, have met council officials and politicians to discuss the future of the site.

AM Llyr Gruffydd said he was "slightly reassured that the site will be maintained by a skeleton staff".

The firm announced 97 job losses in May after a review of its cheese business.

Company director Lisa Attenborough said: "We have always wanted to look at potential alternative uses for the creamery."

No firm plans have been put forward, although Arla said it will look at alternative products that could be produced at the creamery.

Mr Gruffydd said: "Many of us will remember how the former Dairy Crest processing site stood dormant for nearly a decade in south west Wales years ago and we must avoid a similar fate for Llandyrnog at all costs."

A jobs fair involving local firms with vacancies is being held in August for staff looking to find work.