Image copyright Jac Williams Image caption The series of photographs capture life on the farm through the different seasons of the year

A student's attempts to explain his farming background to university friends has led to him winning a national award.

Honest Agriculture is a photographic series depicting life in Glyndyfrdwy, near Llangollen, Denbighshire.

The shots formed part of Jac Williams's efforts to describe his home life to new friends at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge.

They have won a national graduate award for best photography series.

Image copyright Jac Williams Image caption Images show the close working relationship between sheep and farming employees

"After I'd moved to Cambridge I showed some photographs of where I grew up, and someone said they hadn't seen anything like it before," said the final year photography student, 22.

He said he had not realised how little appreciation and understanding there was of small family-run farms.

Image copyright Jac Williams Image caption Sheep are gathered in the background as work takes place on the farm

This left him "keen to document the culture I grew up with" to illustrate it to friends.

His course leader Kerstin Hacker said: "Using beautiful light, Jac has really captured the hardship and determination of the farming community."

He won a nationwide competition run by London-based agency LPA, and his prizes include mentoring.