Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Police are investigating Andrew Hamilton's death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 42-year-old man was discovered in Flintshire.

Police said Andrew Hamilton was pronounced dead at a property at High Street, Bagillt, after officers were called in on Wednesday at 22:30 BST.

A 43-year-old local man is in custody. The coroner has been informed and a post mortem examination is due to be held.

Mr Hamilton's family are being supported by police liaison officers.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to High Street

Det Chief Insp Gary Kelly from North Wales Police said: "There will be a significant police presence in the area as we carry out our inquiries.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have information which may assist our investigation or who may have been in the vicinity between 9pm and 11pm yesterday and who has witnessed anything out of the ordinary to come forward."