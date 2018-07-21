Man charged with Andrew Hamilton's murder in Bagillt
- 21 July 2018
A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of a man was found in Flintshire.
Andrew Hamilton, 42, was pronounced dead at a property at High Street, Bagillt, after officers were called in on Wednesday at 22:30 BST.
A local man is due to appear before magistrates in Mold on Monday charged with his murder.