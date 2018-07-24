Image copyright Twitter | NWPWrexhamRural

A burst water main which is sending showers of water high in the air is causing traffic issues on the outskirts of Wrexham.

North Wales Police is advising motorists to avoid the area on the A5 between Chirk and Llangollen.

The force's Wrexham rural team tweeted to say water company officials were on-site fixing the problem near Jewson builders merchants.

Temporary traffic lights are due to be installed.