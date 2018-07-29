Man's body found on Wrexham estate
- 29 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a man has been discovered on a Wrexham housing estate.
Police were called to Anthony Eden Drive in the Queensway area of the town at about 07:00 BST on Sunday.
Officers said the 26-year-old man is local to the area and his death is being treated as unexplained.
Det Ch Insp Dan Tipton said: "The circumstances of this incident are being investigated with the support of local officers and staff.
"There are a number of lines of inquiry being pursued. Our thoughts are with the family of this young man."