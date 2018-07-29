Man's body found on Wrexham estate

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an address on the Wrexham estate on Sunday

The body of a man has been discovered on a Wrexham housing estate.

Police were called to Anthony Eden Drive in the Queensway area of the town at about 07:00 BST on Sunday.

Officers said the 26-year-old man is local to the area and his death is being treated as unexplained.

Det Ch Insp Dan Tipton said: "The circumstances of this incident are being investigated with the support of local officers and staff.

"There are a number of lines of inquiry being pursued. Our thoughts are with the family of this young man."