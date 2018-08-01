Image caption Capricorn Animal Rescue had its bank accounts frozen in February 2017

An animal sanctuary being investigated over alleged misconduct has been made to appoint a new manager.

Capricorn Animal Rescue in Padeswood, near Mold, had its bank accounts frozen by the Charity Commission in February last year as part of a probe into claims of financial mismanagement.

The watchdog said it still had continued concerns about the governance and management of the charity.

Capricorn Animal Rescue has been asked to comment.

The Charity Commission said it had appointed Guy Hollander, from accountancy firm Mazars, as interim manager on a temporary basis.

Mr Holander will over the running of a charity as well as establish its "viability" and determine the best option regarding its future.

Harvey Grenville, head of investigations and enforcement at the Charity Commission, said the decision "to appoint an interim manager is not taken lightly and reflects the seriousness of our regulatory concerns".

"We are not satisfied that the current governance procedures and practices are working properly, or are likely to be rectified by the trustees."

Capricorn Animal Rescue has previously said it was fully co-operating with the ongoing inquiry.

The sanctuary was the subject of a BBC Wales Week in Week Out programme in 2016 which exposed animals being kept in poor conditions.