Image copyright Google Image caption Care Inspectorate Wales has issued a non-compliance notice against Bistre Nursing Home

Patients are being placed at risk of "significant" harm at a nursing home in Flintshire, a report has said.

Inspectors from Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) have ordered the owners of Bistre Nursing Home in Buckley to take action.

Their report identified problems including a lack of written care plans and risk assessments were also not being carried out properly.

Its owners, who took over in April, said they were aware of the issues and were taking steps to address them.

The CIW report, from a visit in June, said: "The evidence indicates improvements are required in relation to care plans and associated risk assessments in order to assess and manage people's needs appropriately and effectively.

"The impact for people using the service is they are not always receiving the right care at the right time because their care plans do not reflect their current needs, and therefore staff's knowledge of their needs is conflicting."

It added: "People's health and welfare is placed at significant risk due to their needs not being managed appropriately and proactively, to prevent further deterioration."

'Staff sacked'

CIW has issued a non-compliance notice against the home.

In response, Chestnut Healthcare Group area manager Debbie Davies said the owners became aware of several issues on taking over the home and were keen to improve standards.

She said: "I found documentation wasn't up to standard so we've got new documentation in Bistre, which is completely new care planning so that nothing can be missed.

"I'm afraid there's been the dismissal of some staff and new staff have been employed."