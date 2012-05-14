Body found in sea between Aberdovey and Tywyn, say police
- Published
A body has been recovered off the Gwynedd coast, say police.
Officers were called to the beach between Aberdovey and Tywyn at about 10:30 BST on Monday after reports of a body in the sea.
North Wales Police went to the scene and the body was recovered with the assistance of the coastguard and the RNLI.
Officers say they are treating the death as unexplained. The coroner has been informed.
