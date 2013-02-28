Image caption Festival Number 6 takes its name from the cult 1960s TV series filmed at Portmeirion

A festival held for the first time last autumn in Gwynedd has been named Best Small Festival by judges at the NME Awards.

Festival Number 6 was held in the Italianate village of Portmeirion in September, headlined by groups including New Order and Primal Scream.

The festival was named after the cult 1960s TV series shot at Portmeirion, The Prisoner.

The 2013 festival line-up is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

Festival Number 6 was up against five other events for the award by the magazine - including Swn, the Welsh music festival held at clubs and venues around Cardiff.

It is the third in a series of awards for the fledgling, after it was also named 'Best New Festival' and 'Best Headline Performance' by the industry festival awards in December.

"We were confident we had something special at Festival Number 6 and Portmeirion, but we have really been blown away by the response and can't wait for this year's festival," said festival director, Bradley Thompson.

"Huge thanks to everyone who voted."

The success of the event last September prompted organisers to secure its future for another two years - returning to the village again this September.

Organisers say they are putting the finishing touches to the line-up for the event, which includes literary talks and comedy stages, as well as high-flying bands and artists. Details of the headliners could be made public as early as next week.