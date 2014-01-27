A walker was rescued from Snowdon in Gwynedd overnight after becoming lost in difficult conditions including gales, snow and heavy rain.

Mountain rescuers and an RAF helicopter were called to find the 37-year-old Sussex man and lead him to safety.

They say the man was wearing jeans and trainers and suffering from the effects of the cold when they found him shortly before midnight after a long search.

The operation, described as "very much avoidable", involved 21 rescuers.

The Sea King helicopter from Valley, Anglesey, was unable to reach him so he was escorted down by members of Llanberis and Aberglaslyn mountain rescue teams.