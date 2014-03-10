Stolen dogs: Man arrested after Beddgelert thefts
- Published
Police investigating the theft of six dogs in Gwynedd have arrested a man and recovered three dogs.
Five of the animals were stolen from Betws Garmon, near Beddgelert, last Monday or Tuesday, while a sixth was taken from nearby Waunfawr.
Two crossed-terrier working dogs were found in Aberystwyth. and a third dog was found in a poor condition in the Bontnewydd area near Caernarfon.
A border collie and a crossed-terrier bitch and dog are still missing.
North Wales Police said a man from Caernarfon arrested in connection with the thefts was in custody awaiting questioning.
Investigating officer Matt Tapping from Penygroes police station said: "Three dogs have been reunited with their owner, but our inquiries are ongoing to establish where the other three dogs are."
"I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw someone acting suspiciously or a suspicious vehicle which may be related to these thefts."
People information should contact North Wales Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference RC14031976.