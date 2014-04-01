BBC News

EuroMillions Millionaire Raffle prize claimed in Conwy

A £1m National Lottery prize has been claimed in Conwy county, more than a month after the draw.

Last month, players were urged to check their tickets for the unclaimed prize following the 25 February draw.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson said the ticket-holder - who does not want publicity - had come forward.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it "would have been awful" if the winner had missed the 180-day deadline to claim the EuroMillions prize.

