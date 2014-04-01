Woman rescued from sea near Llandudno dies in hospital
A woman has died after being pulled unconscious from the sea off the north Wales coast.
She was rescued by a lifeboat from Llandudno RNLI in Angel Bay, near Little Orme, at about 11:30 BST on Monday.
She died on Monday evening at Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan, and police say the death remains "unexplained".
Anyone who was in Angel Bay between 09:00 and 11:30 BST on Monday is asked to call 101 quoting reference R046836.
Lifeboat crews gave the woman CPR before a Sea King helicopter from RAF Valley flew her to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire on Monday.
A number of other vessels in the area also tried to help in the rescue.
