Woman rescued from sea near Llandudno dies in hospital

A woman has died after being pulled unconscious from the sea off the north Wales coast.

She was rescued by a lifeboat from Llandudno RNLI in Angel Bay, near Little Orme, at about 11:30 BST on Monday.

She died on Monday evening at Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan, and police say the death remains "unexplained".

Anyone who was in Angel Bay between 09:00 and 11:30 BST on Monday is asked to call 101 quoting reference R046836.

Lifeboat crews gave the woman CPR before a Sea King helicopter from RAF Valley flew her to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire on Monday.

A number of other vessels in the area also tried to help in the rescue.

