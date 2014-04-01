Motorcyclist Brian Murray dies in collision at Maenan
A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in the Conwy Valley, it has been confirmed.
Brian Murray, 55, from Corwen, Denbighshire, was taken to hospital but later died following the collision with a Mitsubishi car on the A470 at Maenan in Llanrwst, Conwy, at about 10:00 BST.
The road was closed between Tal-y-cafn and Llanrwst following the crash as both drivers were heading towards Glan Conwy from Llanrwst.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
