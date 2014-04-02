Bangor University upgrade plan wins £45m EU bank funding
- Published
Bangor University has won £45m investment to upgrade halls of residence, improve sports facilities and safeguard historic and listed buildings.
The Gwynedd institution won the investment from the European Investment Bank.
It will also help fund the new Marine Centre Wales in Menai Bridge and a new arts building opening in September.
Education minister Huw Lewis said it was a "significant investment".
Bangor University's vice-chancellor Prof John Hughes said the funding would secure excellent academic facilities and improve the student experience.
"We have an exciting and ambitious strategy for our estate which is already underway and includes the new Pontio building which is due to open in September, the new Marine Centre Wales in Menai Bridge, upgraded halls of residence, improved sports facilities, and renovating the historic main University building," said Prof Hughes.
"In addition we have major plans to invest further in our science facilities along Deiniol Road and Dean Street as well as improvements to the normal site and this funding will allow us to move ahead with these major projects."
Education Minister Huw Lewis said the funding was a significant investment for the university and north Wales.
He said: "It is a real vote of confidence in the university and will go a long way to ensuring students benefit from the very best academic facilities for many years to come."
European Investment Bank vice president Jonathan Taylor said the university's expansion would create and safeguard construction jobs during the building phase. He said it would also generate new business and research opportunities across Wales.