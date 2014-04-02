Woman rescued from cliff above the A55 near Colwyn Bay
- Published
A woman has been rescued after she became stuck on a cliff above a dual carriageway in Conwy.
RNLI teams and North Wales Police officers were called to Penmaen Head above the A55 near Colwyn Bay at 20:00 BST on Tuesday.
The woman, 20, was winched to safety by coastguard members after about 90 minutes.
Rescue teams from Llandudno, Bangor and Penmon attended.
