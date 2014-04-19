Man hit by car on Anglesey in critical condition
A 21-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car on Anglesey, say North Wales Police.
The man was walking home from the Oyster Catcher pub along the A4080 at Rhosneigr when he was struck by a car in the early hours of Friday.
He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.
A man has been arrested and is in custody at Caernarfon police station.
