Biker, 54, dies after crash at Dolgellau junction
- Published
A 54-year-old man has died after his motorbike was in collision with a car in Gwynedd, say police.
The man from the West Midlands died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in the collision at the junction of the A470 and A494, near Dolgellau.
The crash on Saturday at around 18:40 BST involved a red Yamaha motorbike and a grey Ford Focus estate car.
North Wales Police closed the A470 for several hours after the crash.
Witnesses are asked to call the force's roads policing unit on 101.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.