Wind turbine 'noise' to be investigated at Ysgellog Farm, Rhosgoch
- Published
Noise allegedly created by wind turbines is to be investigated, after complaints from nearby residents.
Anglesey council has received complaints from seven properties near two 92.5m (303ft) turbines at Ysgellog Farm in Rhosgoch.
It has asked operators Airvolution Energy for a "detailed study to examine the cause of the overall problem".
Airvolution said "specialist noise analysis" was being conducted on site and at nearby properties.
A company spokesman added: "We are fully co-operating with the council so they can come to their final decision as to whether there is an issue regarding noise from the turbines."
