Powys man airlifted to hospital after Snowdonia fall
- Published
A Powys man has been airlifted to hospital after falling six metres (20ft) while on a Snowdonia peak.
The 45-year-old from Newtown suffered lacerations to the head and leg injuries after falling while on Tryfan at about 16:00 BST.
He was winched aboard an RAF rescue helicopter based at Valley in Anglesey.
The injured man was with a party of four and fell when a rock he was grasping dislodged.
Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team sent a group of 12 equipped with a stretcher and ropes.
