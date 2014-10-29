Land sale agreed for biomass plant on Anglesey
Plans to build a biomass energy centre and eco park on Anglesey creating 500 jobs have moved forward after an agreement on the land sale was reached.
Lateral Eco Parks has exchanged contracts with Anglesey Aluminium Metal with a view to take over its former site in Holyhead.
When fully operational in 2017, the plant is expected to generate enough electricity to power 300,000 homes.
The land sale deal is expected to be completed by spring 2015.
Anglesey Aluminium smelting works shut in 2009 with the loss of nearly 400 jobs.
The company's land was split in two and put up for sale.
Developer Land & Lakes plans to build a leisure resort with up to 800 lodges, cottages and a water park on the second parcel of land at Penrhos coastal park.
The head of Lateral Eco Parks Sean McCormick said the biomass plant would be a world-leading facility the community and Wales could be proud of.
Anglesey's MP Albert Owen said the latest step forward showed the island was well placed to deliver a major project that would create quality, long-term employment prospects.