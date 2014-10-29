Padarn Bus inquiry: Three people charged with fraud
Three people have been charged with fraud offences following an investigation into a failed Gwynedd bus company.
North Wales Police have been investigating allegations at Llanberis-based Padarn Bus.
A 28-year-old woman and two men, aged 44 and 54, all from Gwynedd, have been charged with fraud by false accounting and fraud by false representation.
All three will appear at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court in December.
The bus company went into voluntary liquidation at the end of May and more than 80 people were made redundant.
Councils were left having to find replacement route operators for services Padarn ran in north Gwynedd, around Bangor and Caernarfon, and Anglesey.
Some of those routes are still operating on reduced timetables following Padarn's collapse, prompting local campaigns to improve services, especially in rural areas around Caernarfon.