Eight cars damaged in Caeathro, Gwynedd, 'arson'
Three cars have been destroyed and five more damaged in a suspected arson attack at a garage in Gwynedd.
The fire broke out at Gwalia Garage on Waunfawr Road, Caeathro, near Caernarfon, just after 04:00 GMT.
North Wales Fire and Rescue investigators are expected to return to the scene later in the day to inspect the damage.
A fire service spokeswoman said it was believed the blaze was started deliberately. No-one was injured.
