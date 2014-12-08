Eight cars damaged in Caeathro, Gwynedd, 'arson'

Police car at Gwalia Garage
Police and fire officers are investigating the blaze which destroyed cars at the garage

Three cars have been destroyed and five more damaged in a suspected arson attack at a garage in Gwynedd.

The fire broke out at Gwalia Garage on Waunfawr Road, Caeathro, near Caernarfon, just after 04:00 GMT.

North Wales Fire and Rescue investigators are expected to return to the scene later in the day to inspect the damage.

A fire service spokeswoman said it was believed the blaze was started deliberately. No-one was injured.

