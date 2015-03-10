A55 westbound reopens following two crashes
The A55 westbound expressway in north Wales has reopened following two separate crashes.
The first involved two lorries, a van and a fourth vehicle between St Asaph and Abergele on Tuesday morning which saw a 37-year-old man from Leeds die.
A seven-vehicle pile up then closed another section of road at junction 31 later on.
The second crash, at 14:40 GMT, involved six cars and a HGV.
The latest crash near the Holywell junction came as motorists heading west already faced long tailbacks and detours.
The first collision, involving two HGVs, a Ford Transit van and a Citroen car, happened at about 08:30.
The passenger in the van died and the driver was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, with minor injuries.
Two women were taken to the same hospital with serious injuries following the afternoon crash.