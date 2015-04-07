North West Wales

Appeal after fatal bike crash on A470 near Betws-y-Coed

  • 7 April 2015
A470 near Betws-y-Coed
Image caption A white BMW car was involved in the collision with a motorbike

A police investigation is continuing after a motorcyclist died and three others were hurt in a crash in Conwy county over the bank holiday weekend.

Two women and another man were taken to hospital after the collision on the A470 Betws-y-Coed-Llanrwst road on Sunday at 13:30 BST.

One of the women was airlifted to Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital with serious injuries.

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses.

A white BMW car was involved in the crash.

The other two casualties were taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, by paramedics. The male motorcyclist died at the scene.

