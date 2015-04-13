Worker ballot at 2 Sisters poultry plant could save 50 jobs
- Published
More than fifty jobs could be saved at an Anglesey poultry plant if staff vote to "make sacrifices to save colleagues' jobs".
Workers at the 2 Sisters plant at Llangefni will vote over the next two days on the proposals.
Originally, nearly 300 jobs were under threat, including more than 160 agency staff.
The company wanted to cut an entire production shift from its operation.
The number of proposed job losses has already been reduced by 16 as a result of negotiations.
Officials of the Unite union spent Monday at the the plant outlining the plans to workers.
The union hopes that agency staff will be offered work at other 2 Sisters plants, with about 40 voluntary redundancies at Llangefni, along with a "handful" of compulsory redundancies.
Paddy McNaught, the regional organiser for Unite, said: "It will mean certain members of staff making sacrifices to save colleagues' jobs.
"Obviously it's not ideal... but we are in a position where we can effectively save fifty people's jobs."