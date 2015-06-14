North West Wales

Motorcyclist airlifted with 'significant injuries' following collision

  • 14 June 2015

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with "significant injuries" following a collision with a car on the A494 in Gwynedd.

The road was closed for several hours following the incident just after 10:30 BST between Llanuwchllyn and Dolgellau.

Police want the driver of a single-decker coach who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

The road has now reopened. North Wales Police have asked witnesses to contact the force on 101.

