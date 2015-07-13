Pont Briwet road bridge reopens to traffic
- Published
A road bridge over the Dwyryd estuary in Gwynedd has opened after the completion of replacement work which began in January 2014.
The 150-year-old wooden Pont Briwet bridge at Penrhyndeudraeth shut over safety fears.
A replacement bridge carrying the Cambrian rail line opened last summer.
A detour and convoy system was put in place on the A496, near Llandecwyn, until the £20m project was officially completed on Monday.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.