Pont Briwet road bridge reopens to traffic

New and old Pont Briwet road bridges
The replacement Pont Briwet road bridge replaces the wooden structure

A road bridge over the Dwyryd estuary in Gwynedd has opened after the completion of replacement work which began in January 2014.

The 150-year-old wooden Pont Briwet bridge at Penrhyndeudraeth shut over safety fears.

A replacement bridge carrying the Cambrian rail line opened last summer.

A detour and convoy system was put in place on the A496, near Llandecwyn, until the £20m project was officially completed on Monday.

