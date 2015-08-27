A470 reopens at Dinas Mawddwy after crash started fire
The A470 in Gwynedd has reopened after a van caught fire in a crash which left three people hurt.
The road was closed for seven hours after the two-vehicle collision between Dinas Mawddwy and Dolgellau at about 08:00 BST.
Four passengers from the two vehicles were cut free by firefighters.
Two men were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Paramedics took a third man to hospital for a check-up.
Firefighters used water to cool an oxygen tank and propane gas cylinders ,which were being carried in one of the vehicles.