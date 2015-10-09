Concern over withdrawal of Gwynedd village bus services

Bus users concerned about the withdrawal of a service from a Gwynedd village are set to meet with councillors.

The service from Llanfrothen to Porthmadog via Penrhyndeudraeth was cut from 1 September, after the operator said it was no longer viable.

Llanfrothen council has called a public meeting on Friday at 19:00 BST.

Dwyfor Meirionnydd AM Dafydd Elis-Thomas and Gwynedd council representatives will attend.

