Snowdonia lake fish fears prompts judicial review
- Published
Rare fish are at risk in a Snowdonia lake due to environmental damage, a judicial review has been was told.
Anglers claim raw and treated sewage discharges into Llyn Padarn at Llanberis threatens the future of the Arctic char fish.
A group representing a fishing society claims Natural Resources Wales has not put enough safeguards in place.
The hearing in Caernarfon has also been told Welsh government officials failed to implement EU law correctly.
The judicial review proceedings have been brought by the Seiont, Gwyrfai, and Llyfni Anglers Society, represented by a body called Fish Legal - an umbrella organisation for fishing groups.
It follows a number of incidents at the lake in recent years, including toxic blue-green algae blooms, which closed the lake for watersports in 2009.
Welsh Water announced in 2012 that it was spending £15m upgrading sewerage facilities in the area.
The review is expected to last two days.